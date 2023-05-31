Tuesday’s High School Regional Playoff Scores & Highlights
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Here are some of the high school regional playoff scores from Tuesday night:
BASEBALL
Louisa 4, Blacksburg 1
BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 3, Turner Ashby 0
Monticello 4, Spotswood 2 (penalty kicks)
Albemarle beats Independence in penalty kicks
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlottesville 3, Waynesboro 0
Western Albemarle 3, Jefferson Forest 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
Western Albemarle 17, Powhatan 8
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.