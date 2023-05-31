Tuesday’s High School Regional Playoff Scores & Highlights

Here are some of the high school regional playoff scores from Tuesday night:

BASEBALL

Louisa 4, Blacksburg 1

BOYS SOCCER

Charlottesville 3, Turner Ashby 0

Monticello 4, Spotswood 2 (penalty kicks)

Albemarle beats Independence in penalty kicks

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlottesville 3, Waynesboro 0

Western Albemarle 3, Jefferson Forest 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Western Albemarle 17, Powhatan 8

