Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1), assigning them the ninth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +2000 on the moneyline.

The Hokies host the Houston Christian Huskies, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16.

Hokies NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +2000 (Bet $100 to win $2000)

Virginia Tech Team Stats

Virginia Tech is averaging 85.0 points per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while ceding 67.5 points per contest (212th-ranked).

Virginia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Virginia Tech has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

