Liberty vs. Oregon: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
The bookmakers think the Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames will be no contest, with the Ducks expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -16). The action begins at 1:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.
Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-16)
|65.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-15.5)
|64.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Liberty vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Liberty has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.