The bookmakers think the Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames will be no contest, with the Ducks expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -16). The action begins at 1:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.

Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Liberty vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Liberty vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Liberty has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Ducks have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.

