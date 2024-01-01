The Fiesta Bowl features a matchup of the Oregon Ducks (who are two-touchdown favorites) and the Liberty Flames on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Aiming to see Oregon square off against Liberty in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Liberty vs. Oregon game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Oregon statistical matchup

Oregon Liberty 527.4 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.9 (2nd) 320.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.5 (73rd) 183.3 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (1st) 344.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (83rd) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Oregon leaders

Kaidon Salter has 31 TD passes and five interceptions in 13 games, completing 60.9% of his throws for 2,750 yards (211.5 per game).

Salter also has run for 1,064 yards and 12 TDs.

Quinton Cooley has run for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, CJ Daniels has scored 10 TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 988 yards (76 per game).

Buy Oregon or Liberty gear at Fanatics!

Liberty leaders

In 13 games for the Ducks, Bo Nix has led the way with 4,145 yards (318.8 yards per game) while compiling 40 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 77.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he's produced in the passing game, Nix has also chipped in 228 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

On 114 targets, Troy Franklin has 81 grabs (6.2 per game) for 1,383 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games.

Mar'Keise Irving has helped the Ducks' offense by scampering for 1,063 yards (81.8 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.

As a receiver, Irving has reeled in 53 balls on 61 targets for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.