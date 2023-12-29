Notre Dame vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sun Bowl
In this year's Sun Bowl, the Oregon State Beavers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|45.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|46.5
|-480
|+365
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has compiled an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-1.
- Oregon State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.