On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Washington Wizards (3-20) play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deni Avdija averages 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole averages 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes generates 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Raptors.

On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is putting up 15.4 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jakob Poeltl is putting up 11 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 72% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

OG Anunoby is putting up 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Wizards vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Wizards Raptors 115.9 Points Avg. 112.8 127 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.2% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.1% Three Point % 34.2%

