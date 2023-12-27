The Military Bowl features a showdown between the Virginia Tech Hokies (who are 5.5-point favorites) and the Tulane Green Wave on December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Annapolis, Maryland

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane statistical matchup

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (50th) 322.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (50th) 175.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (70th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Virginia Tech leaders

In 12 games for the Hokies, Kyron Drones has led the offense with 1,994 yards (166.2 yards per game) while compiling 15 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58% completion percentage.

Drones has been generating offense on the ground, as he's scrambled for 642 yards (4.4 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Bhayshul Tuten has generated 727 yards on the ground with eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a pass-catcher, Tuten has contributed 25 receptions on 38 targets for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

As part of the Hokies' offense, Da'Quan Felton has reeled in 38 balls on 73 targets for 667 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tulane leaders

Michael Pratt has passed for 2,406 yards (185.1 per game), completing 65.4% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games.

Pratt also has run for 286 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Makhi Hughes has rushed for 1,290 yards (99.2 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Lawrence Keys III has scored seven TDs, hauling in 33 balls for 599 yards (46.1 per game).

