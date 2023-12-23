The James Madison Dukes are 4.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The game has an over/under of 42.5.

Trying to see James Madison take on Air Force in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

James Madison vs. Air Force game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Air Force statistical matchup

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (82nd) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (5th) 142.1 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (104th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

James Madison leaders

Jordan McCloud has been a catalyst for the Dukes' offense this year, piling up 3,413 passing yards with 32 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's put up through the air, McCloud has also contributed 311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Elijah Sarratt has been an asset for the Dukes, totaling 1,076 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 74 catches.

Reggie Brown has been an integral part of the Dukes' air attack in 2023, tallying 51 receptions for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

Buy James Madison or Air Force gear at Fanatics!

Air Force leaders

Zachary Larrier has thrown for 744 yards (62 per game), completing 59.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games.

Larrier also has run for 579 yards and five TDs.

Emmanuel Michel has rushed for 747 yards (62.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

John Lee Eldridge III has run for 518 yards (43.2 per game) and six touchdowns in 12 games.

In addition, Eldridge has six receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.