The bookmakers think the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Georgia State Panthers and Utah State Aggies will be a close one, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 63.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 63.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Georgia State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Utah State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Aggies are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.