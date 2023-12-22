VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (4-5) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Michael Belle: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chace Davis: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|291st
|69.3
|Points Scored
|65.3
|333rd
|87th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|337th
|222nd
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34.0
|281st
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|108th
|194th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|231st
|12.6
|Assists
|11.6
|285th
|301st
|13.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|214th
