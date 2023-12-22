James Madison vs. Morgan State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (8-0) play the Morgan State Bears (3-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
James Madison Players to Watch
- Terrence Edwards: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Green III: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Will Thomas: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
James Madison vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Morgan State Rank
|Morgan State AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|271st
|70.3
|Points Scored
|95.4
|1st
|342nd
|81.1
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|291st
|269th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|37.8
|40th
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|61st
|291st
|6.0
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|264th
|12.0
|Assists
|17.3
|29th
|336th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|151st
