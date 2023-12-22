The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face the George Mason Patriots (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Sion James: 15.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kolby King: 14.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Collin Holloway: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Tulane Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 9th 88.4 Points Scored 74.4 184th 279th 75.4 Points Allowed 67.2 94th 326th 29.1 Rebounds 34.4 137th 363rd 4.6 Off. Rebounds 9.0 189th 309th 5.7 3pt Made 8.6 88th 227th 12.7 Assists 12.4 244th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 11.4 140th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.