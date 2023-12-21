Wizards vs. Trail Blazers December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (3-17) at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma provides 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Wizards.
- On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole is averaging 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- The Wizards are getting 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this season.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 5.6 boards per game.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Jabari Walker averages 7.3 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Toumani Camara puts up 6.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Wizards
|105.2
|Points Avg.
|117.3
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.4
|43.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
