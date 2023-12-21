The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) will meet the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Chase Lowe: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Moss: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 5.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Michael Ajayi: 17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 17.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Pitre: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ethan Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank
234th 72.5 Points Scored 77.3 133rd
220th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.4 297th
276th 30.9 Rebounds 31.5 256th
189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 270th
264th 6.4 3pt Made 9.9 18th
162nd 13.6 Assists 13.3 182nd
232nd 12.5 Turnovers 10.4 76th

