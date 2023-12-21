The Pepperdine Waves (4-7) will meet the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Trey Moss: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Gabe Dorsey: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charlie Williams: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Caleb Dorsey: 5.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Mallette: 17.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jalen Pitre: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Ethan Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 234th 72.5 Points Scored 77.3 133rd 220th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.4 297th 276th 30.9 Rebounds 31.5 256th 189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 270th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 9.9 18th 162nd 13.6 Assists 13.3 182nd 232nd 12.5 Turnovers 10.4 76th

