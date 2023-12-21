Virginia Tech vs. American December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) meet the American Eagles (4-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Virginia Tech vs. American Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Collins Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. American Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|183rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|73.9
|201st
|122nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|262nd
|296th
|30.4
|Rebounds
|31.8
|242nd
|311th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|84th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.6
|64th
|115th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|10.1
|58th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.