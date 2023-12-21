The Richmond Spiders (5-4) will meet the Buffalo Bulls (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Jordan King: 20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Neal Quinn: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Aidan Noyes: 4.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 15.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kanye Jones: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 118th 78.2 Points Scored 68.1 307th 105th 67.6 Points Allowed 81.9 348th 281st 30.8 Rebounds 31.8 242nd 360th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 106th 8.3 3pt Made 6.3 275th 182nd 13.3 Assists 11.4 292nd 2nd 7.9 Turnovers 16.4 361st

