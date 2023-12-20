Liberty vs. Utah Valley December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) will play the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Liberty Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
Liberty vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|294th
|69.0
|Points Scored
|79.3
|90th
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|25th
|157th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|185th
|317th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|219th
|335th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|10.9
|9th
|93rd
|15.0
|Assists
|15.3
|78th
|191st
|12.0
|Turnovers
|9.0
|21st
