The Charlotte Hornets (6-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (11-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams puts up 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.

Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets are getting 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

Brandon Miller is putting up 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Hornets are getting 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown posts 12.7 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Hornets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Hornets 128.4 Points Avg. 113.1 125.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 50.9% Field Goal % 47.1% 38.8% Three Point % 36.5%

