The Coppin State Eagles (1-8) play the James Madison Dukes (8-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

Terrence Edwards: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Green III: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

James Madison vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 1st 95.4 Points Scored 55.8 362nd 288th 76.0 Points Allowed 72.8 220th 40th 37.8 Rebounds 24.0 363rd 56th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 7.0 320th 18th 9.9 3pt Made 4.4 351st 29th 17.3 Assists 7.1 362nd 154th 11.5 Turnovers 14.0 316th

