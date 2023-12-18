On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (11-8) take the court against the Washington Wizards (3-16) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this season.

Jordan Poole is putting up 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

The Wizards are receiving 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Malik Monk puts up 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter posts 12.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Wizards vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Wizards 116.5 Points Avg. 116.8 117.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.1 46.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.4% Three Point % 35.4%

