Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
The Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, where they will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game starts at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|56.5
|-130
|+108
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Western Kentucky has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
