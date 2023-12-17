The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will play the VCU Rams (7-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. VCU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 4.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Players to Watch

Te-Biasu: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Asare: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Parham: 4.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ezeh: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.