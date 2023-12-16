The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 2.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 2.8 BLK Isaac McKneely: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Rohde: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacob Groves: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 315th 66.9 Points Scored 74.6 192nd 2nd 54.0 Points Allowed 76.0 287th 320th 29.3 Rebounds 30.4 293rd 302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 198th 207th 7.1 3pt Made 6.6 255th 87th 15.0 Assists 13.4 173rd 8th 8.3 Turnovers 12.7 238th

