The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) will face the Vermont Catamounts (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont Players to Watch

Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 199th 74.4 Points Scored 76.4 151st 133rd 68.6 Points Allowed 61.0 14th 283rd 30.6 Rebounds 32.9 197th 300th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 283rd 174th 7.5 3pt Made 10.5 13th 81st 15.1 Assists 15.0 87th 133rd 11.3 Turnovers 8.5 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.