Virginia Tech vs. Vermont December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) will face the Vermont Catamounts (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Vermont Players to Watch
Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|199th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|151st
|133rd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|61.0
|14th
|283rd
|30.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|197th
|300th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|283rd
|174th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|10.5
|13th
|81st
|15.1
|Assists
|15.0
|87th
|133rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|8.5
|14th
