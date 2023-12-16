The Temple Owls (4-2) play the VCU Rams (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. This contest will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Temple Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Shulga: 16.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Michael Belle: 5.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

VCU vs. Temple Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 304th 68.0 Points Scored 80.2 85th 56th 64.6 Points Allowed 75.2 270th 221st 32.3 Rebounds 36.5 68th 252nd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 40th 178th 7.4 3pt Made 8.8 77th 230th 12.5 Assists 11.2 299th 318th 14.1 Turnovers 9.3 25th

