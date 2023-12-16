The Hofstra Pride (5-2) play the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 25.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

25.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 19.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Players to Watch

Thomas: 25.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

25.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Dubar: 19.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Carlos: 11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Fritz: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Washington: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 25th 84.9 Points Scored 75.4 178th 168th 70.3 Points Allowed 66.8 102nd 184th 33.1 Rebounds 31.4 257th 322nd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 10.3 102nd 3rd 11.9 3pt Made 6.4 265th 15th 18.1 Assists 12.3 246th 115th 11.0 Turnovers 10.3 73rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.