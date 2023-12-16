Hampton vs. James Madison December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (2-5) will play the James Madison Dukes (7-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. James Madison Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amir Nesbitt: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
James Madison Players to Watch
Hampton vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|Hampton Rank
|Hampton AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|140th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|90.4
|9th
|319th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|319th
|283rd
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|161st
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|124th
|190th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.6
|33rd
|183rd
|13.3
|Assists
|16.1
|54th
|357th
|15.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
