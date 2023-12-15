The Washington Wizards (3-20) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Indiana Pacers (13-9) on Friday, December 15 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Wizards lost 142-122 to the Pelicans on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma totaled 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSIN

