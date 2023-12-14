Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Waynesboro, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waynesboro, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fishburne Military School at Covenant School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.