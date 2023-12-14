Longwood vs. Duquesne December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (2-5) meet the Duquesne Dukes (3-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tess Myers: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Naelle: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ayanna Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- McConell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Myers: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernard: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
