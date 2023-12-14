The Longwood Lancers (2-5) meet the Duquesne Dukes (3-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Tess Myers: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Naelle: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ayanna Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

