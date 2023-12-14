The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3), coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, host the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Capitals knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-145) Capitals (+120) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington is 6-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 10 of 25 games this season.

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 83 (22nd) Goals 62 (32nd) 76 (10th) Goals Allowed 71 (3rd) 10 (28th) Power Play Goals 6 (32nd) 12 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Washington has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.5 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals have scored 62 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 71 goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.