When the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Sean Couturier and John Carlson will be among the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin's five goals and 11 assists in 25 games give him 16 points on the season.

Washington's Carlson has posted 15 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 14 assists.

This season, Washington's Tom Wilson has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 6-2-1 record this season, with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 10 games, he has 309 saves, and has given up 23 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (25 points), via registered 16 goals and nine assists.

Couturier has seven goals and 14 assists, equaling 21 points (0.8 per game).

Travis Sanheim has 21 points for Philadelphia, via four goals and 17 assists.

Samuel Ersson's record is 5-3-2. He has given up 28 goals (2.80 goals against average) and made 211 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 2.48 30th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.84 9th 7th 32.9 Shots 27.8 29th 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 28th 11.49% Power Play % 8.22% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.75% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.