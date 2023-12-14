Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers are -145 on the moneyline to win at home against the Capitals (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 10 of 25 times.

The Flyers have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).

The Capitals have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Philadelphia is 1-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).

Washington has gone 6-3 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-182) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (+120)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 3-7-0 6.2 2.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.30 2.30 3 11.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.0 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.50 3.00 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.