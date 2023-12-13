Oddsmakers have listed player props for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and others when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Kuzma's 22.8 points per game are 0.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.5 assists, the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

Deni Avdija's 12 points per game average is 0.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Avdija has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Tyus Jones' 11.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

Jones' assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.6 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

He has grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Ingram has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

