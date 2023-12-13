The Washington Wizards (3-19) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) after losing seven home games in a row.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Washington has a 2-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Wizards put up only 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Washington is 2-12.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average fewer points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (116.2), and allow more at home (126.9) than on the road (125.9).

Washington is conceding more points at home (126.9 per game) than on the road (125.9).

The Wizards collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (28.4) than on the road (27.1).

Wizards Injuries