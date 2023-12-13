How to Watch the Wizards vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (3-19) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) after losing seven home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Pelicans.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- This season, Washington has a 2-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Wizards put up only 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.9).
- When it scores more than 113.9 points, Washington is 2-12.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards average fewer points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (116.2), and allow more at home (126.9) than on the road (125.9).
- The Wizards collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (28.4) than on the road (27.1).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
|Daniel Gafford
|Questionable
|Hip
