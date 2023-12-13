The Washington Wizards (3-19) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO. The point total is 241.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 241.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 12 of 22 games this season.

Washington has a 241.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 10-12-0 this season.

The Wizards have been victorious in two, or 10%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 4 16.7% 113.8 229.4 113.9 240.2 227.8 Wizards 12 54.5% 115.6 229.4 126.3 240.2 237.5

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (2-6-0).

The Wizards put up just 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.9).

Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Wizards and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 10-12 6-9 14-8 Pelicans 14-10 1-0 11-13

Wizards vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Wizards Pelicans 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 2-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 126.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

