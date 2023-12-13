Wizards vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (3-19) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO. The point total is 241.5 in the matchup.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|241.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 12 of 22 games this season.
- Washington has a 241.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.4 more points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 10-12-0 this season.
- The Wizards have been victorious in two, or 10%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info
Wizards vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|4
|16.7%
|113.8
|229.4
|113.9
|240.2
|227.8
|Wizards
|12
|54.5%
|115.6
|229.4
|126.3
|240.2
|237.5
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (2-6-0).
- The Wizards put up just 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.9).
- Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.
Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|10-12
|6-9
|14-8
|Pelicans
|14-10
|1-0
|11-13
Wizards vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Wizards
|Pelicans
|115.6
|113.8
|10
|16
|8-6
|3-0
|2-12
|3-0
|126.3
|113.9
|30
|18
|3-1
|11-3
|2-2
|11-3
