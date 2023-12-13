The New Orleans Pelicans (10-9), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (3-15). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: MNMT, BSNO

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 12.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole averages 17.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 10.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford averages 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram provides 24 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Pelicans.

On a per-game basis, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Hawkins is putting up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Wizards Pelicans 116.3 Points Avg. 113.4 124.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113 48.2% Field Goal % 47.6% 35% Three Point % 35.5%

