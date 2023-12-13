Tyus Jones' Washington Wizards take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Jones posted nine points in a 146-101 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.3 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.1 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.9 PRA -- 19.1 21.2 PR -- 14.2 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Pelicans

Jones has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 10.5% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jones is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 18th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 27.6 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 43 13 8 12 1 1 4 12/31/2022 21 8 4 8 2 0 0 11/25/2022 21 9 1 6 3 0 0 11/15/2022 20 3 1 3 1 0 0

