The Radford Highlanders (2-8) travel to face the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Radford vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up an average of 54.2 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 71.0 the Flames allow.

Liberty is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.2 points.

The Flames record only 3.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders allow (66.6).

Liberty has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Radford has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Flames are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Highlanders allow to opponents (42.2%).

The Highlanders shoot 35.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames concede.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)

16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41) Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%

3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

Radford Schedule