P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington, in his last game (December 11 loss against the Heat), put up 15 points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will break down Washington's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.0 10.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 21.9 18.8 PR -- 19.4 16 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Washington's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Heat

Washington is responsible for taking 13.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per game.

The Heat concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 26.4 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

P.J. Washington vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 32 15 8 3 2 1 0 11/14/2023 36 32 6 1 6 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.