The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State matchup in this article.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-1.5) 139.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-1.5) 139.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Norfolk State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 4-1.

Stony Brook is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Seawolves' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.