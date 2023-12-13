The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.8% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.

Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 106th.

The Spartans put up only 3.9 more points per game (74.3) than the Seawolves give up (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Norfolk State is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Norfolk State scored 11.4 more points per game at home (82.0) than away (70.6).

The Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.0 on the road.

At home, Norfolk State knocked down 8.3 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule