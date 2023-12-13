Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Loudoun, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stone Bridge High School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 13

2:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Ashburn at Dominion High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13

7:15 PM ET on December 13 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Park View High School at Unity Reed High School