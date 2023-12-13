The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. Milwaukee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Longwood is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Lancers' eight games this season have hit the over.

Milwaukee has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

So far this year, five out of the Panthers' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

