The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Longwood has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 190th.
  • The Lancers put up only 3.7 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers allow (77.2).
  • Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood is scoring 84.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (74.8).
  • In 2023-24, the Lancers are surrendering 59.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 62.3.
  • Longwood is sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.3 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morgan State W 88-54 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/9/2023 @ Delaware State W 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym
12/11/2023 Gallaudet W 92-61 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena

