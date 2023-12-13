The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Longwood has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 190th.

The Lancers put up only 3.7 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers allow (77.2).

Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood is scoring 84.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (74.8).

In 2023-24, the Lancers are surrendering 59.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 62.3.

Longwood is sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.3 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

