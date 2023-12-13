How to Watch Longwood vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (10-1) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Longwood has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 190th.
- The Lancers put up only 3.7 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers allow (77.2).
- Longwood is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood is scoring 84.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (74.8).
- In 2023-24, the Lancers are surrendering 59.7 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 62.3.
- Longwood is sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.3 more threes and 7.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.3 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 88-54
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
