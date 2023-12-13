The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will try to break an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score 16.8 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Flames give up to opponents (71).

Liberty is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.2 points.

The Flames record just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders allow (66.6).

When Liberty scores more than 66.6 points, it is 3-2.

When Radford allows fewer than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.

The Flames are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (42.2%).

The Highlanders' 35.8 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Flames have conceded.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

