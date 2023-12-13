The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Liberty has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 207th.

The Flames put up 6.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Tigers give up (71.1).

Liberty has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 55.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.

Liberty sunk 11.7 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

