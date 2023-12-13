How to Watch Liberty vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Liberty has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 207th.
- The Flames put up 6.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Tigers give up (71.1).
- Liberty has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 55.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
- Liberty sunk 11.7 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 74-39
|Liberty Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
