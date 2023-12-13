Wednesday's NBA schedule includes the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) taking the road to collide with Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (3-19) at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: Capital One Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 790.0 737.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.9 36.9 Fantasy Rank 31 35

Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have been outscored by 10.7 points per game (posting 115.6 points per game, 10th in league, while conceding 126.3 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -235 scoring differential.

Washington grabs 39 rebounds per game (30th in league) while allowing 49.7 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.7 boards per game.

The Wizards connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (23rd in NBA). They are making 1.2 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 36.8%.

Washington has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 14 (10th in league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is posting 23.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

The Pelicans have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.9 (18th in the NBA).

New Orleans averages 44.2 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to the 44.9 of its opponents.

The Pelicans connect on 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents (13.5).

New Orleans forces 14 turnovers per game (10th in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game -10.5 1.9 Usage Percentage 30.8% 29.3% True Shooting Pct 55.9% 57.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.3% 8.4% Assist Pct 23.0% 25.1%

