Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 146-101 loss to the 76ers, Kuzma totaled 21 points and nine rebounds.

Below, we break down Kuzma's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 22.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 6.0 PRA -- 33.2 33.9 PR -- 28.7 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Pelicans

Kuzma has taken 19.0 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 20.9% and 20.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 18.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 18th in the league, giving up 113.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 27.6 per game, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 38 10 9 5 2 1 1 1/9/2023 23 19 8 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.