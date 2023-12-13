The Miami Heat host the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and others in this matchup.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 15.5-point over/under for Hayward on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.0 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Hayward averages 1.0 made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -143)

Butler has put up 21.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.6 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Butler has made 1.0 three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

The 9.5-point prop bet for Kyle Lowry on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (9.1).

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lowry has picked up 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He drains 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

